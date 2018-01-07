WORLD
Malaysia resumes search for missing MH370 plane
The Malaysian Airlines flight disappeared off the radar in March 2014 and left no trace of its whereabouts.
The disappearance of the Boeing 777 on March 8, 2014, on a flight to Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, has become one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 7, 2018

Malaysian authorities have resumed the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. The plane disappeared four years ago with 239 people on board. 

Malaysia Airlines flight 370 was bound for Beijing when it disappeared in March 2014. What followed over the next 1,046 days was a search across 710,000 square kilometres. 

But in January last year, after having spent more than $112 million dollars with no result, authorities were forced to abandon it.

But, having negotiated a “no cure no fee” contract with the Malaysian Government, US-based seabed intelligence firm Ocean Infinity has been tasked with finding the debris in a new search area in the Indian Ocean, some 25,000 square kilometres in size.

TRT World correspondent Joseph Hayat has this report on the latest efforts to solve the mystery of its final resting place.

SOURCE:TRT World
