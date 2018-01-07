WORLD
Olive Bus helps Syrian students get basic education
A group of aid organisations, led by the Olive Branch, has launched an initiative called Olive Bus to help children get basic education in a country that has lost a third of its schools in almost a seven-year-long war.
UNICEF estimates nearly four million Syrian children and teenagers are without a regular education in Syria. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
January 7, 2018

The war in Syria has not only claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, it's left deep scars on future generations. 

More than two million children and teenagers have been unable to get an education, as schools have been destroyed and teachers have been forced to flee. 

But a group of aid organisations led by Olive Branch is trying to change that through its project called Olive Bus. 

"We were in school but the army came and took it and made a checkpoint, then we came to the Olive Bus. Here we read, write and play. we're happy in the bus," says Ammar al Hariri, a student. 

TRT World's Laila Humairah reports.

