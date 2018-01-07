An Iranian oil tanker collided with a bulk freighter and caught fire off China's eastern coast, leaving 32 crew members missing, most of them Iranians, authorities said Sunday.

The tanker, carrying 136,000 tonnes of oil condensate, caught fire following the collision Saturday night and its crew of 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis were missing, the ministry said in a statement.

Chinese maritime authorities have dispatched eight ships for the search and rescue operation and South Korea has sent a plane and coastguard ship to help, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The Panama-registered tanker was sailing from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the Hong Kong-registered freighter CF Crystal 257 kilometres (160 miles) from shore late Saturday, the Ministry of Transport said.