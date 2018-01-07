WORLD
Brutal cold snap stuns US East Coast after blizzard
The brutal cold in parts of the East Coast and Midwest shows no sign of abating but according to meteorologists, a thaw should begin on Monday.
A woman digs out her car following winter snow storm Grayson in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., January 5, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
January 7, 2018

Record-breaking low temperatures continue in the US where the snow covered the East Coast and Midwest creating dangerous conditions as tens of millions of people struggled to clean up from a blizzard that dumped deep, drifting snow in many areas.

Authorities in the US and Canada estimate around a hundred million people have been affected by the severe conditions.

In the US some of the worst affected are the country's homeless. 

The cold and snowy weather was blamed for at least 18 deaths in the past few days, including four in North Carolina traffic accidents and three in Texas.

TRT World'sKerry Alexandra has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
