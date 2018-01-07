WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi cleric held for months without charge: HRW
Saudi activists have said Salman al Awda's brother Khaled has also been detained for disclosing that the cleric had been arrested.
Saudi cleric held for months without charge: HRW
Dozens of Saudi citizens have been convicted on charges linked to dissent and under the country's sweeping cybercrime law, particularly linked to posts on Twitter. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
January 7, 2018

A prominent Saudi cleric arrested in a crackdown on dissent has since been held for four months without charge or contact with the outside world, Human Rights Watch said Sunday.

Salman al Awda was among more than 20 people arrested in September in what the Saudi government has said was a crackdown on "intelligence activities ... for the benefit of foreign parties against the security of the kingdom and its interests."

Awda's family, however, believes he is being held over a tweet linked to neighbouring Qatar, with which Saudi Arabia has cut all ties over accusations of links to Iran and militants, according to HRW.

Awda has been held since then in solitary confinement and has been neither charged nor interrogated, said the New York-based watchdog.

RECOMMENDED

The cleric has reportedly been allowed one phone call, in October.

Saudi activists have said Salman al Awda's brother Khaled has also been detained for disclosing that the cleric had been arrested.

Dozens of Saudi citizens have been convicted on charges linked to dissent and under the country's sweeping cybercrime law, particularly linked to posts on Twitter.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage