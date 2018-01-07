The leaders of Turkey and Bulgaria reopened the iconic Bulgarian St Stephen's Church in Istanbul on Sunday after seven years of restoration.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov attended the opening ceremony.

Erdogan said reopening of the Iron Church was an important message for the international community.

"I believe it is the responsibility of the state to ensure everyone can worship freely," he said, adding that Turkey has supported the restoration of more than 5,000 artefacts in the past 15 years.

The Bulgarian Orthodox church in Balat, a historic Istanbul neighbourhood on the shores of the Golden Horn traditionally home to Christians and Jews, was built in 1898 after its original wooden structure was destroyed in a fire.

Made out of cast iron, the iconic ornate building has been dubbed the "Iron Church."

The iron elements were produced in Austria in the 19th century and shipped to Istanbul through the Danube and the Black Sea.

Turkey-Bulgaria relations

Ties between Bulgaria and Turkey had strained during recent years.

But in a show of co-operation, both countries co-funded St Stephen's restoration, one of the world's oldest prefabricated cast iron churches.

Turkish authorities funded 16 million Turkish lira while Bulgaria contributed one million Turkish lira for the church's restoration.