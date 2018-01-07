Turkish Cypriots on Sunday voted in a snap parliamentary election overshadowed by last year's failure to reach a peace deal for the divided island in UN-backed talks.

More than 190,500 people are registered to vote in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), established in the wake of Turkey's 1974 intervention of the island in response to an Athens-backed coup.

At least 400 candidates from eight parties and nine independent candidates are competing for the 50 seats in the parliament.

The vote comes ahead of presidential polls later this month in the Greek-majority Republic of Cyprus with peace efforts on hold until both sets of elections are over.

Polling stations opened at 0600 GMT and are to close at 1600 GMT.