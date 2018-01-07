WORLD
1 MIN READ
Family reunification remains major sticking point in German coalition talks
Refugees in Germany often plan to bring their families from dangerous war zones or refugee camps to a safe home but a controversial law introduced in 2015 prevents them from doing so.
Family reunification remains major sticking point in German coalition talks
A woman holds a placard at a refugee protest near the parliament building in Athens, Greece where some announced a hunger strike as they seek reunification with family members in Germany. November 1, 2017. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 7, 2018

Refugee family reunification in Germany remains a controversy between the political parties ahead of coalition talks in January.

A controversial law was introduced in 2015 which temporarily prevented tens of thousands of Syrian refugees bringing their family to Germany. The two-year ban was designed to relieve pressure on municipalities struggling to cope with the refugee and migrant influx. 

The law is set to expire in March.

However, Angela Merkel's governing conservatives have said they favour extending the ban.

RECOMMENDED

Their possible coalition partners, the Social Democrats, oppose the move. 

TRT World's Ira Spitzer reports from Berlin, Germany. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage