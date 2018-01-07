Iranian lawmakers held a closed-door session on Sunday to discuss the deadly protests that hit the country last week, while more pro-regime rallies were held in several cities.

"The security officials confirmed that most of those arrested have been released," Gholamreza Heydari, a reformist lawmaker in Tehran, told parliament's ICANA website.

He was speaking after the session in which MPs grilled Interior Minister Abdolrahmani Rahmani Fazli, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi and secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani over the days of unrest that straddled the new year.

Mohammad Reza Kachouie, another deputy, said most of those detained were unemployed people, "without university degrees."

"The parliament meeting principally looked into the condition of the people, the economic situation and unemployment. The enemy is trying to infiltrate the country by using these issues," he told ICANA.

A reformist MP Bahram Parsaie said blame should not focus on President Hassan Rouhani but on decades of poor governance.

"I hope we face up to reality and take lessons from past mistakes," ICANA quoted him as saying.

The protests began on December 28 over economic issues before quickly spiralling out of control and turning against the regime as a whole, leaving 21 dead and hundreds arrested.

Police have previously said they have released many of the hundreds arrested during the unrest, but that the main instigators were "in the hands of the judiciary."

Internet censorship

Some lawmakers voiced concern over the internet controls put in place during the unrest, including a ban on Iran's most popular messaging app, Telegram, which officials said had been used to incite violence.

"The parliament is not in favour of keeping Telegram filtering in place, but it must pledge that it will not be used as a tool by the enemies of the Iranian people," Behrouz Nemati, spokesman for the parliament's presiding board, wrote on Instagram, which was also temporarily blocked during the unrest.