Stars to show solidarity against sexual harassment at Golden Globes
Actors are expected to turn out in black this year, in solidarity with victims of Harvey Weinstein and numerous other figures exposed by accusations of sexual abuse and rape, including Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner and Dustin Hoffman.
Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category: (L-R) Judy Dench, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone and Helen Mirren are seen in a combination of file photos. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 7, 2018

The Golden Globes, once the stomping grounds of Harvey Weinstein, will belong to someone else this year.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards, which NBC will broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, at 8 pm Eastern, is considered wide open, with contenders including Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, Steven Spielberg's The Post and Martin McDonaugh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

But whoever takes home awards on Sunday, the spotlight is unlikely to stray far from the sexual harassment scandals that have roiled Hollywood ever since an avalanche of allegations toppled Weinstein. Before his fall, Weinstein lorded over the Globes and two decades of winners.

Dressed in black

Everything in Hollywood's carefully choreographed awards season has been altered by the still unfolding revelations of sexual misconduct, from the nominees to the red-carpet wardrobe. Out of solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault, many women have said they will be dressing in black for the Globes.

Red carpet arrivals will be streamed live on Facebook beginning at 6 pm EST. The ceremony will be live-streamed on NBC's website and its app for viewers with a paid television subscription.

The ongoing reckoning has derailed Oscar campaigns and prompted new ones. 

RECOMMENDED

Among the nominees on Sunday night is Christopher Plummer, who was brought in at the last minute to erase a disgraced Kevin Spacey from Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World.

It should all make for an unusual atmosphere for the Globes, which have long fostered a reputation as the loosest, booziest evening of awards season. Even former host Ricky Gervais has acknowledged Sunday's awards will have an awkward tone.

"If I were hosting the Golden Globes this weekend, I wouldn't be brave enough to do the joke I've just thought of," Gervais said Wednesday.

Hosting duties will fall instead to a Globes rookie: late-night host Seth Meyers. He will have his hands full trying to match last year's broadcast, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It was watched by 20 million viewers, an eight percent increase.

"We don't want this night to be a session where we're just scolding everything that happened because it is really important for us to remember that great movies came out of this year," Meyers told The Associated Press last week. 

"A lot of people, we're realising, worked really hard in environments that were not that conducive to working really hard. So the goal is to have people have a wonderful night and an enjoyable party in a year which everyone deserves it."

Last year's broadcast also roped in one notable viewer: then President-elect Donald Trump. He was critical of Meryl Streep after the actress's forceful political acceptance speech for the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award. This year, the honour will go to Oprah Winfrey.

SOURCE:AP
