The last unblocked road in and out of Yemen's Taiz
The last route to Taiz is still a lifeline for the city's people, every other road is controlled by Houthi rebels, who have imposed a blockade for over two years.
Emre İrenEmre İren
January 8, 2018

Taiz is a frontline city in Yemen's war, with rebel forces blockading almost all the entrances to the city.

There's now only one route to Taiz, that used to be Yemen's second-most populous city, with a dry river bed and a mountain road along the way.

Every other road is controlled by Houthi rebels, who have imposed a blockade for over two years.

TRT World's Middle East Reporter, Abubakr Al-Shamahi took that road into the city, where a humanitarian disaster is unfolding.

SOURCE:TRT World
