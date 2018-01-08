The corruption trial of a Vietnamese former oil executive who was allegedly kidnapped from Germany by spies sent by Hanoi opened on Monday, a high-profile case that carries the death sentence.

Vietnam's communist government has embarked on a snowballing anti-corruption sweep, which observers say is politically driven and mirrors a graft crackdown in neighbouring China.

Scores of former officials, bankers and state executives have been arrested or jailed, including a senior banker who has been sentenced to death.

On Monday a court in Hanoi said it had started proceedings against Trinh Xuan Thanh, the former head of state-run PetroVietnam Construction (PVC), for alleged mismanagement and embezzlement.

Thanh appeared before the court together with ex-politburo member Dinh La Thang and 20 other senior officials.

They are accused of causing $5.2 million of losses for the state during an investment by PetroVietnam in the construction of a thermal power plant.

Kidnapped?

German authorities say Thanh was kidnapped from a Berlin park in July, decrying the brazen Cold War-style snatch operation as a "scandalous violation" of its sovereignty.