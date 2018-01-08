Australia ruthlessly extinguished England's resistance to claim an innings victory in the fifth Ashes Test and complete a 4-0 series rout on the final day in Sydney on Monday.

The beleaguered tourists, with skipper Joe Root weakened by a stomach bug and unable to continue batting, dissolved after lunch, losing their last four wickets for their fourth comprehensive defeat of the series.

"It has been a great couple of months. The cricket that we have played in the last couple of months has been outstanding," Australia skipper Steve Smith said.

"We have just been able to get on top and win those key moments and not let them back in the game which is crucial."

Paceman Pat Cummins led the Australian offensive in Sydney with four wickets for 39 to finish man-of-the-match and the leading wicket taker in the series with 23.

"To get through the five Tests and end the series here at home. I couldn't asked for much more," said an ecstatic Cummins.

All four of Australia's front-line bowlers finished with 20 or more wickets each for the series.

"I think all the bowlers did an exceptional job. The guys have bowled together as a group, bowled in partnerships, bowled for one another and helped us take the wickets that we've needed to take four Test matches," Smith added.

England finished at 180 for nine off 88.1 overs as Australia won by an innings and 123 runs.

It followed comprehensive losses on the troubled five-Test tour in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. The fourth Test was drawn in Melbourne.

Stricken Root did not come out to bat after lunch as he continued to experience discomfort after his overnight stomach bug.

"He has a gastro bug and he has not been too well through the night and the heat yesterday didn't help. He is asleep in the dressing-room trying to recover," said vice-captain Jimmy Anderson, deputising for Root at the post-match presentations.