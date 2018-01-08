An Iranian oil tanker ablaze off the Chinese coast is at risk of exploding or sinking, authorities said Monday, as they reported there was no sign of survivors 36 hours after the vessel erupted in flames.

A huge fire was still raging around the stricken ship, which had been carrying 136,000 tonnes of light oil, with fierce heat and thick black smoke billowing from the vessel and the surrounding sea.

Rescuers attempting to reach the crew of 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis were being beaten back by toxic clouds, China's transportation ministry said.

The Panamanian-flagged 274-metre (899-foot) tanker Sanchi is "in danger of exploding or sinking," the ministry said.

The accident happened on Saturday evening 160 nautical miles east of Shanghai.