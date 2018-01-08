WORLD
2 MIN READ
Could the Northern Cyprus election unify the island?
More than 190,500 people were registered to vote in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), in an election that came six months after efforts to reunify the island collapsed at a United Nations-hosted peace summit in Switzerland.
Turkish-Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci casts his ballot for the parliamentary election at a polling station in the northern part of Nicosia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on January 7, 2018. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
January 8, 2018

Turkish Cypriots have voted in an election which could have a large impact on whether reunification talks resume.

The ruling party of the prime minister of Northern Cyprus was leading parliamentary elections on Sunday but will probably still need to form a coalition, partial results showed.

The vote comes ahead of presidential polls later this month in the Greek-majority Republic of Cyprus, with peace efforts on hold until both sets of elections are over.

RECOMMENDED

Negotiations over a united Cyprus collapsed in Switzerland last year and the Turkish Cypriot president will be hoping for a government that will support his position. 

TRT World s Andrew Hopkins reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
