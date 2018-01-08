An Athens administrative court has accepted the Greek government's appeal to temporarily suspend the granting of asylum to one of eight Turkish officers who fled to Greece on a military helicopter after the July 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey.

An appeals court in Athens upheld a request by the Greek government to freeze the asylum status granted by an independent asylum council on December 29. The same council had rejected asylum requests filed by the seven other former soldiers.

The court said it was granting the order 'for reasons of public interest' until a formal court hearing is scheduled against the asylum board's decision on February 15.

The eight men—three majors, three captains and two sergeant majors— fled to Greece by helicopter on July 16, 2016.