POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Andy Murray undergoes hip surgery, plans return to action
The former No1-ranked Murray, a three-time major winner, has not played a competitive match since a quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon last July.
Andy Murray undergoes hip surgery, plans return to action
Andy Murray of Britain plays a shot to Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spainin the Round of 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters on April 20,2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 8, 2018

Three-times grand slam champion Andy Murray underwent hip surgery on Monday and is determined to return to action in time for this year's Wimbledon.

Murray posted on Facebook that the surgery in Melbourne was "successful" and he will "come back from this."

The 30-year-old Briton has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon last July and despite coming through a one-set exhibition in Abu Dhabi last week, the Briton decided to focus on rehabilitation.

RECOMMENDED

He has slipped to 16th in the world rankings since being beaten by American Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Murray attempted a comeback at the US Open in August but was forced to withdraw two days before the start of the tournament.

Another former world number one, Novak Djokovic, faces a race against time to recover from an elbow injury after pulling out of the Qatar Open.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed both Djokovic and current world number one Rafa Nadal, who is recovering from a knee injury, will be ready for the first grand slam of the year starting on January 15.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage