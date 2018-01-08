WORLD
Pope urges dialogue on North Korea and ban on nuclear weapons
In his annual State of the World address, Pope Francis repeats calls to maintain Jerusalem's status quo following US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise the ancient city as Israel's capital.
Pope Francis poses with diplomats at the end of the traditional exchange of New Year greetings in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. January 8, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
January 8, 2018

Pope Francis called on Monday for all nations to support dialogue to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and to work for a legally binding ban on nuclear weapons.

In an annual speech to diplomats that has come to be known as his "State of the World" address, Francis also repeated his call for the "status quo" of Jerusalem to remain intact following US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise the city as Israel's capital.

"It is of paramount importance to support every effort at dialogue on the Korean Peninsula, in order to find new ways of overcoming the current disputes, increasing mutual trust and ensuring a peaceful future for the Korean people and the entire world," Francis said.

The pope addressed diplomats a day before North Korea and South Korea are due to hold talks expected to address the North's participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Earlier this month, after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un asserted that he had a nuclear button at the ready, Trump tweeted that the US button at his disposal was bigger and more powerful.

"Nuclear weapons must be banned," Francis said, quoting a document issued by Pope John XXIII at the height of the Cold War. He added there is "no denying that the conflagration could be started by some chance and unforeseen circumstance."

He noted that the Holy See was among 122 states that last year agreed to a United Nations treaty to ban nuclear weapons. The United States, Britain, France and others boycotted the talks that led to the treaty, instead pledging commitment to a decades-old Non-Proliferation Treaty. 

Francis also addressed climate change, calling for countries to remain committed to the 2015 Paris accord on reducing carbon emissions. Trump has announced that the US will withdraw from the agreement.

SOURCE:Reuters
