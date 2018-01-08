The new leader of South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa called for unity on Monday as factions within the party become increasingly divided over the future of President Jacob Zuma.

There is widespread speculation that Ramaphosa and his allies are lobbying ANC members to oust Zuma as head of state within weeks. Ramaphosa, who is also the country's deputy president, publicly supports Zuma.

Markets have rallied since Ramaphosa narrowly defeated Zuma's ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in an ANC leadership contest last month as investors bet he will tackle rampant political corruption and implement economic reforms.

Zuma's term doesn't officially end until 2019 when national elections will be held but he could be removed early through a motion of no confidence in parliament or at meeting of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC). The NEC will meet this week.

Zuma himself orchestrated the removal of former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008 once he had succeeded Mbeki as ANC leader.

Ramaphosa used Dlamini-Zuma's own words as he called on the ANC to end its differences ahead of the 2019 vote.