TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's military to recruit over 9,700 officers in 2018
Defence Minister Canikli says army's training and recruitment mechanisms are being redesigned after the July 2016 coup attempt.
Turkey's military to recruit over 9,700 officers in 2018
Nurettin Canikli, Turkey's minister of defence, speaks to the press about the NATO Defense Ministers' meetings in Brussels, Belgium. November 09, 2017. / AA
By Staff Reporter
January 8, 2018

The Turkish army will recruit more than 9,700 military officers this year "to meet the urgent need," Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital, Ankara, Canikli said 3,761officers and 5,992 non-commissioned officers were expected to be recruited in 2018.

The minister said the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) – the group behind the defeated coup attempt in July 2016 that claimed more than 250 lives – had devastated the military’s recruitment system.

Canikli also said the military’s exams for officers held under the group's supervision had enabled it to infiltrate the army before the coup bid.

The government established the National Defense University on July 31, 2016 to place the military's undergraduate and graduate studies under one institution. Military high schools have been shut down.

RECOMMENDED

In the redesigned format, only the university can accept applications from those who want to be part of the army at any level.

"Last year, more than 230,000 young people applied to enter our military schools. This is a record number," Canikli said.

He added that the institutes are currently training about 6,900 young people, including over 600 foreign guest students.

Around 8,000 military officers were sacked from the army after the coup attempt.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage