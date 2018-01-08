The Turkish army will recruit more than 9,700 military officers this year "to meet the urgent need," Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital, Ankara, Canikli said 3,761officers and 5,992 non-commissioned officers were expected to be recruited in 2018.

The minister said the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) – the group behind the defeated coup attempt in July 2016 that claimed more than 250 lives – had devastated the military’s recruitment system.

Canikli also said the military’s exams for officers held under the group's supervision had enabled it to infiltrate the army before the coup bid.

The government established the National Defense University on July 31, 2016 to place the military's undergraduate and graduate studies under one institution. Military high schools have been shut down.