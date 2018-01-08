The International Olympic Committee has "extended the deadline" for North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympics, it announced on Monday.

"We will be as flexible as we can be," an IOC spokesman told AFP over North Korea sending a team to the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

On Tuesday North and South Korea will hold their first official dialogue in more than two years to discuss the North's participation at the 2018 Games in the truce village of Panmunjom.

IOC president Thomas Bach is due to meet Chang Ung, a member of the North Korean Olympic body, at IOC headquarters in Lausanne later this week.

The tentative rapprochement comes after the North's leader Kim Jong-Un warned in his New Year speech that he had a nuclear button on his desk, but also said Pyongyang could send a team to the Olympics.

"We welcome the discussion which will take place... between the governments of the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the IOC said.

"The IOC has been having discussions with both sides for a long time.