Could Oprah Winfrey run for president and beat Donald Trump? Hollywood, liberals and fans are abuzz with speculation that the billionaire chat show queen is harbouring White House ambitions after an impassioned Golden Globes speech.

Winfrey had barely heralded a "new day" following a sexual harassment watershed, before calls snowballed for one of America's most famous women, a self-made tycoon born into poverty, to run for the highest office in the free world.

Hollywood's loathing of Trump and Democrats' bafflement that a crass-talking reality star with no previous government experience could win the presidency have fueled talk of well, why not another television star, only one with the "right" politics?

Twitter ignited, New York home-ware company Fishs Eddy sold out of a 2020 Oprah mug and Democrats championed her as preferable in every way to Trump, who himself named Winfrey as his first pick for vice president in an interview 20 years ago.

On board Air Force One, Trump's spokesman Hogan Gidley was grilled about the speculation by reporters travelling with the president to Nashville, answering that his boss would "welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else."

The only fly in the ointment? Winfrey's denial of any plan to seek office. "I don't, I don't," she reportedly said backstage when asked if she planned to run. "There'll be no running for office of any kind for me," she told CBS last October.

But CNN quoted two anonymous "close friends" as saying Winfrey was "actively thinking" about a presidential run.

Her longtime partner also suggested that she could be persuaded.

"It's up to the people," Stedman Graham was quoted as telling The Los Angeles Times. "She would absolutely do it."

"She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president," Meryl Streep told The Washington Post. "I don't think she had any intention (of declaring). But now she doesn't have a choice."

If the speculation is wishful thinking, Winfrey's fame and wealth, extraordinary personal story overcoming poverty, child sexual abuse and pregnancy to build a $2.6 billion fortune and Oscar-nominated acting career, would stack up nicely in her favour.

"I slept on it and came to the conclusion that the Oprah thing isn't that crazy," tweeted Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama, the president whom Winfrey was credited with helping to elect in 2008.

'Float above Trump'

Bill O'Reilly, the former Fox News anchor forced out in disgrace by sexual harassment allegations and an early champion of Trump, hailed Winfrey as a formidable ticket.