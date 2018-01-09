North Korea offered to send athletes and a government delegation to the forthcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea on Tuesday, according to Seoul, as the rivals held their first official talks in more than two years after months of tensions in the peninsula.

Seoul urged that reunions of families divided by the 1950-53 Korean War — one of the most emotive legacies of the conflict — be held at the same time as the Games.

The talks were held in Panmunjom, the truce village in the Demilitarised Zone (or DMZ) that splits the peninsula, with the North's group walking over the Military Demarcation Line to the Peace House venue on the southern side — just yards from where a defector ran across in a hail of bullets two months ago.

The South's unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon and the North's chief delegate Ri Son-gwon shook hands at the entrance to the building, and again across the table.

As well as its athletes, the North proposed sending a high-level delegation, supporters, art performers and a taekwondo demonstration team to the Games, the South's vice unification minster Chun Hae-sung said.

Temporary lifting of sanctions

Seoul also said it will consider a temporary lifting of sanctions against Pyongyang if it is necessary to facilitate the visit of North Koreans to the Games next month.

South Korea has unilaterally banned several North Korean officials from entering the country in response to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests.

If Seoul needs to take "prior steps" to help the North Koreans visit for the Olympics, it will consider it together with the United Nations Security Council and other relevant countries, foreign ministry spokesman Roh Kyu-deok said.

Inter-Korean military talks

Seoul suggested the two sides march together at the opening ceremony, Hae-sung added, and called for the resumption of family reunions, as well as Red Cross talks and military discussions to prevent "accidental clashes".

"We proposed holding inter-Korean military talks designed to reduce animosities in frontline areas," he said.