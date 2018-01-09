South Korea will not seek to renegotiate a deal with Japan on wartime sex slavery, it said on Tuesday, despite new President Moon Jae-In saying on the campaign trail he "could not accept" the agreement.

The issue of women forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II is a hugely emotional one that has long marred ties between the South and its former colonial ruler.

Ousted president Park Guen-hye sought to end the decades-long row with a 2015 agreement that included a Japanese apology and payment of $8.8 million to survivors.

But under the deal Japan did not admit legal responsibility for the abuses, drawing anger from some survivors who refused to take the money.

Ties between the two neighbours – both of them US allies threatened by nuclear-armed North Korea – remain tense over statues placed outside Japanese diplomatic missions by South Korean activists in memory of the victims.

Last month South Korean President Moon Jae-In slammed the agreement as "seriously flawed" and told officials to re-examine it.

But now Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has said it was an "undeniable fact" that both governments had formally endorsed it.