POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Heatwave in Australia kills bats by frying their brains
Sweltering conditions kill hundreds of bats with many dropping from their perches as the heat "fried their brains", wildlife officials say. Rescuers predict the loss could run into the thousands.
Heatwave in Australia kills bats by frying their brains
This handout picture taken on January 8, 2018 and released by Help Save the Wildlife and Bushlands in Campbelltown shows dead bats on the ground in Sydney. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2018

Hundreds of bats have died from the sweltering conditions in Australia, with many dropping from their perches as the scorching temperatures "fried their brains," wildlife officials said on Tuesday.

A record-breaking heatwave saw the mercury rise to 45C in Sydney's western suburb of Campbelltown on Sunday where hundreds, if not thousands, of the animals fell from trees after succumbing to the heat.

"They basically boil," Campbelltown flying fox colony manager Kate Ryan said.

"It affects their brain – their brain just fries and they become incoherent. It would be like standing in the middle of a sandpit with no shade."

The flying fox, Australia's largest bat, is listed as a "vulnerable" species nationally with its survival ranked as a "critical priority" under local laws.

RECOMMENDED

Sydney recorded its hottest day since 1939 on Sunday when the suburb of Penrith reached 47.3C.

New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) said that the loss of bats to the brutal conditions could run into the thousands.

Rescuers were able to save the lives of more than a hundred of the animals, but many scattered across the ground perished and others died still clinging to trees.

"In extremely trying conditions volunteers worked tirelessly to provide subcutaneous fluids to the pups that could be reached and many lives were saved but sadly many were lost too," WIRES said on Facebook.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage