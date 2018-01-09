Turkey's military will continue its operation in Syria's Afrin and Manbij regions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday during a parliamentary address to his governing AK Party.

In 2016, Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield on its Syrian border to eradicate what it called a "corridor of terror", made up of the dual threat of Daesh and YPG, a Syrian group which is supported by the US but is considered by Turkey to be affiliated with the PKK.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – conducts its armed campaign against Turkey since the 1980s.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40.000 of lives, including a number of women and children.

"Now, it is the time to completely destroy the plan of the separatist terror group to establish a terror corridor in Syria. We will continue Operation Euphrates Shield in Afrin and Manbij. We will complete this process by bringing peace and security on all of our borders," he said.

"In this process, we need stronger support from our brothers in the region. We must work together to advance the steps we have taken in the past." Erdogan added.

Any military operation in Syria would follow on from Turkey's successful seven-month Operation Euphrates Shield, which ended last March.