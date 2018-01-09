WORLD
4 MIN READ
Kosher market in France burns down on arson attack anniversary
A suspected arson attack on a French kosher grocery store has revived fears over anti-Semitism, three years to the day since an assault on a Jewish supermarket by a gunman.
Kosher market in France burns down on arson attack anniversary
A partial view taken on January 9, 2018 shows the Promo & Destock store, a French kosher grocery store in Creteil, south of Paris, after it was destroyed in an arson attack which has revived fears over anti-Semitism. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
January 9, 2018

A suspected arson attack on a French kosher grocery store revived fears over anti-Semitism on Tuesday, three years to the day since an assault on a Jewish supermarket by a gunman.

Prosecutors said the store in the southern Paris suburb of Creteil caught fire overnight, days after it was daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti. 

"The damage is believed to be very severe," Creteil prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

A source close to the police probe said it was "too soon to discuss motives" though Beccuau said investigators do not believe the fire was an accident.

The Promo & Destock store was one of two neighbouring kosher shops in Creteil that were daubed with swastikas last Wednesday.

Israel's ambassador to France Aliza Bin Noun called the fire a "shameful provocation" on the third anniversary of the January 9, 2015 attack at the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket in eastern Paris.

Gunman Amedy Coulibaly killed three customers and an employee in an attack that triggered deep concern over growing anti-Semitism.

That attack came two days after Coulibaly's close friends Said and Cherif Kouachi gunned down 11 people at the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, kicking off a wave of militant attacks in France.

RECOMMENDED

'Deep-rooted' anti-Semitism 

That year, a record 7,900 French Jews emigrated to Israel, many of them citing increased fears over anti-Semitism.

Though the exodus has since slowed, a string of anti-Semitic crimes have continued to worry France's large Jewish community.

In April 2017, a Jewish woman was murdered, pushed from a third-floor window by a Muslim neighbour, while a Jewish family was beaten, held hostage and robbed in what rights groups said was a hate crime. 

Former prime minister Manuel Valls told Europe 1 radio that more needed to be done to tackle anti-Semitism, which he said had become "deeply rooted" in France.

"What has changed over the past three years is the awareness of this level of anti-Semitism," he said.

Valls said French society as a whole had failed to mobilise in support of Jews following attacks such as the 2012 shooting at a Jewish school in Toulouse in which four people were killed, three of them children.

"These are crimes that must be prosecuted and condemned, we need to do more," he said.

Abdelkader Merah, the brother of the militant who carried out the school attack, was handed a 20-year jail sentence in November in a trial that reopened wounds for French Jews.

He was convicted of encouraging his brother Mohamed to carry out a shooting spree targeting Jews and French soldiers, though he was cleared of having a direct role in the attacks.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
China's Xi urges Brazil’s Lula to defend UN’s central role amid Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ push
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
UK, Denmark pledge deeper security cooperation as Arctic tensions grow
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
The Voice of Hind Rajab: Story of Gaza child killed by Israeli fire earns Oscar nomination
Trump, Kushner pitch glossy Gaza over rubble of Israeli genocide
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
Israel again violates Syria's sovereignty, opens fire on shepherds in Quneitra
Iraq to prosecute Daesh detainees transferred from Syria
Trump hails 'tremendous progress' in Syria under President al Sharaa