Polish PM sacks defence and foreign ministers in cabinet reshuffle
Defence minister Antoni Macierewicz, foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski and environment minister Jan Szyszko lose jobs as Premier Morawiecki tries to mend ties with EU partners.
This file photo taken on September 26, 2017 in Warsaw shows then Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki walking in a corridor. / AFP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
January 9, 2018

Poland's new right-wing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki sacked his defence and foreign ministers in a major cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, as he seeks to mend ties with the country's EU partners.

Controversial defence minister Antoni Macierewicz and foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski lost their jobs along with environment minister Jan Szyszko, among others.

Poland's ruling conservatives  replaced Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as the country's new prime minister on December 7, 2017, as the party geared up for a series of elections in the coming years.

Morawiecki, who has also been a deputy prime minister, had replaced the largely popular Beata Szydlo, marking the midpoint of the parliamentary term and in what is the beginning of an expected broader government reshuffle.

Local elections will be held in 2018, parliamentary in 2019 and presidential in 2020 in the country.

SOURCE:AFP
