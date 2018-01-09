POLITICS
Barcelona's Turan close to joining Turkey's Basaksehir
Turkish media reports that FC Barcelona will keep paying half the player's salary but Basaksehir, who top the domestic standings, said there were still issues to solve.
File photo shows Turkey's Arda Turan celebrating at the end of the Euro 2016 qualifying game against Iceland in Konya. / AFP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
January 9, 2018

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan is close to signing for Turkey's Basaksehir, the Istanbul club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Turkish media reported that Barcelona will keep paying half the player's salary but Basaksehir, who top the domestic standings, said there were still issues to solve.

"Although we have agreed in principle on many issues, there are still some steps to be taken. My team is in talks with the player's agent and Barcelona club officials," club chairman Goksel Gumusdag said.

"I hope they will come back with a positive result," he added.

Since moving to the Nou Camp in 2015 in a $41-million (34-million-euro) deal from Atletico Madrid, Turkey international Turan has struggled to hold down a first-team place, scoring 19 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions.

The 30-year-old has not played for Barcelona this season.

SOURCE:Reuters
