WORLD
4 MIN READ
Turkey says Syrian regime strikes in Idlib undermine political process
Ankara summons the ambassadors of Russia and Iran to complain about what it said was Syrian regime forces' violation of the borders of the Idlib de-escalation zone.
Turkey says Syrian regime strikes in Idlib undermine political process
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says the regime forces' actions would “hamper the prospects for a political solution" in Syria. / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2018

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday said that Syrian regime forces were targeting the moderate opposition “on the pretext of fighting Al Nusra terror group.”

Cavusoglu warned that such a move would undermine the political settlement process in Syria. 

Ankara also summoned the ambassadors of Russia and Iran to complain about Syrian regime forces' violation of the borders of the Idlib de-escalation zone, Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Tuesday.

Turkey asked the envoys to urge the Syrian regime in Damascus to end the border violations, the sources said.

Russia and Iran strongly support Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's regime, while Turkey backs some of the groups opposed to him.

One of the main rebel forces in the northwestern province of Idlib is Hayat Tahrir al Sham, which is being led by members of former Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria known as Al Nusra Front.

Asked in parliament about the latest developments in Idlib, Cavusoglu told reporters that the sides who would soon be coming together for the upcoming Sochi talks should not be engaged in such acts, adding that the regime forces' actions would “hamper the prospects for a political solution.” 

On Sunday, at least 24 civilians were killed in airstrikes on residential areas of Idlib, according to a volunteer first-responders group.

The raids came shortly after at least 30 people were killed in four explosions in the city.

RECOMMENDED

Idlib falls within a network of de-escalation zones – endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran – in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

More than 90 civilians were killed and over 200 others injured in attacks in de-escalation zones in Idlib in the past three weeks.

Syrian National Dialogue Congress

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress will be held in the Russian city of Sochi on January 29-30 and 1,700 participants are expected to attend, with the exception of groups Turkey considers terrorist. 

Turkey had previously vetoed the involvement of the PYD – which it considers the Syrian branch of the PKK terror organisation. It has also vetoed any group related to the PYD at the talks. 

The presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran met in Sochi on November 22 to discuss the impact of the Astana peace talks and any changes to the de-escalation zones across Syria.

The presidents of these countries also agreed to hold a Syrian National Dialogue Congress at the same summit in the Russian city.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN officials.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
China's Xi urges Brazil’s Lula to defend UN’s central role amid Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ push
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
UK, Denmark pledge deeper security cooperation as Arctic tensions grow
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
The Voice of Hind Rajab: Story of Gaza child killed by Israeli fire earns Oscar nomination
Trump, Kushner pitch glossy Gaza over rubble of Israeli genocide
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
Israel again violates Syria's sovereignty, opens fire on shepherds in Quneitra
Iraq to prosecute Daesh detainees transferred from Syria
Trump hails 'tremendous progress' in Syria under President al Sharaa