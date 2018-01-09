POLITICS
2 MIN READ
H&M apologises for monkey hoodie advertisement
The clothing brand withdrew an ad featuring a black child model wearing a hoodie reading "coolest monkey in the jungle" after it triggered racism accusations.
H&M apologises for monkey hoodie advertisement
Swedish H&M said in an emailed statement it fully understood and agreed with The Weeknd's reaction to the image. / Reuters Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
January 9, 2018

Fashion group H&M apologised on Tuesday for an advertisement featuring a black child modelling a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle" and said it had removed it from all its marketing.

The ad was widely criticised for being racist, including by Canadian pop star The Weeknd, who has a clothing line in H&M, the world's second-largest clothing group, on two collections in 2017. 

He said he would not do so again after seeing the advertisement.

RECOMMENDED

In a statement, H&M said, "We completely understand and agree with his reaction to the image."

The word "monkey" has long been used by some as a racial slur.

Swedish H&M said in an emailed statement it fully understood and agreed with The Weeknd's reaction to the image.

Other celebrities criticising the advertisement via social media included US rap star Diddy and basketball star LeBron James. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage