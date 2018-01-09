In November, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus parliament voted 38-2 on a motion, green-lighting early elections. Under the motion, parliamentary elections originally planned for July 2018 were brought forward to January 7.

Last Sunday, voters in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus went to the polls to decide who would next govern the disputed island.

Here are five questions on the Turkish Cyprus elections:

1- Which political parties contested the elections?

Eight political parties and 379 candidates, including nine independent candidates, are in the running, but six of the parties could surpass a five percent threshold needed for representation in the parliament.

The parties include the National Unity Party (UBP) which was established by the country’s first President Rauf Denktas. UBP makes up the current government – even though it wasn't the first party who got most of the votes in the last elections – with the Democrat Party (DP) which is led by Serdar Denktas, son of the deceased president.

The Republican Turkish Party (CTP), a centre-left political party which won the last elections, the Communal Democracy Party (TDP), the social democrats, and Peoples' Party (HP) which was established two years ago, also ran in the elections. HP's leader, Kudret Ozersay, was the chief negotiator in the latest round of talks with the Greek Cyprus in the south, which started in 2014.

The other three parties are the Communal Liberation Party-New Forces (TKP-YG), Nationalist Democracy Party (MDP) and the Renaissance Party (YDP).

2- Why did they have snap elections?

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has held 38 elections in the last 40 years due to a number of reasons, including disagreements between the coalition parties.

Three successive coalition governments have collapsed since the last general elections were held in 2013, when the main coalition CTP secured 21 seats, and garnered 38.4 percent, which meant they could not form a government by themselves. Twenty-six seats are needed to form a government in a 50-seat parliament, according to the constitution.

In the late August of the same year, the CTP formed a coalition government with the DP.

Their coalition collapsed after two years. The leftist CTP then formed a coalition government with the centre-right UBP in July 2015 for the first time in their political history.

However, it only lasted eight months and the coalition collapsed after the UBP withdrew from the government. The UBP and DP later teamed up to form a coalition government.

In late 2017, the UBP-DP coalition government accepted a proposal to hold a snap election on January 8.

3- What is the distribution of votes?

More than 190,000 people are eligible to vote in Turkish Cyprus, with a population of more than 313,000, according to the country’s high electoral board.

The results suggest the UBP has secured 21 seats in the parliament with a 36 percent share of the vote.

The UBP is followed by the CTP who obtained 21 percent and 12 seats in the 50-seat parliament – a dramatic decrease compared to 2013 – after not being able to form a coalition which lasts for a whole term.

The newly established HP came third, securing nine seats with 18 percent of the vote in the election.