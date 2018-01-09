LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has named a new "Cabinet of reconciliation" following his close brush with impeachment and controversial pardon of a former president convicted of human rights abuses.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, Kuczynski swore in new ministers for nearly half of his 19-member Cabinet.

The embattled president says that the new leaders represent the Andean nation's diversity and that Peruvians should put aside their differences to focus on problems like inequality and corruption.