WORLD
2 MIN READ
Embattled Peruvian president names 'reconciliation cabinet'
In a ceremony on Tuesday, Kuczynski swore in new ministers for nearly half of his 19-member Cabinet.
Embattled Peruvian president names 'reconciliation cabinet'
Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker, had denied that he received any money from Odebrecht. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2018

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has named a new "Cabinet of reconciliation" following his close brush with impeachment and controversial pardon of a former president convicted of human rights abuses.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, Kuczynski swore in new ministers for nearly half of his 19-member Cabinet.

The embattled president says that the new leaders represent the Andean nation's diversity and that Peruvians should put aside their differences to focus on problems like inequality and corruption.

RECOMMENDED

Kuczynski narrowly survived an impeachment vote in December after opposition lawmakers revealed his private consulting business had received $782,000 in payments from the Brazilian construction company at the center of Latin America's largest corruption scandal while he was a government minister.

Days after the vote, Kuczynski pardoned ex-President Alberto Fujimori from his 25-year jail sentence.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage