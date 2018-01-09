WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bannon steps down from Breitbart News
The former White House strategist's departure came after remarks of his cited in "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" - a book that has led to a very public split with Trump.
Bannon steps down from Breitbart News
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2018

Donald Trump's former White House strategist Steve Bannon has stepped down from Breitbart News, the conservative news outlet announced Tuesday, amid controversy over his incendiary comments about the president quoted in a new book.

The reported remarks used in Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House - an explosive behind-the-scenes account that questions the president's fitness for office - have led to a very public split with Trump.

Bannon has been abandoned by financial patrons, condemned by erstwhile political allies and ridiculed by Trump himself over his comments, which he has not denied making but has since tried to walk back.

"I'm proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform," Bannon said in a statement carried on Breitbart's website.

RECOMMENDED

"Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish," Breitbart CEO Larry Solov said.

Bannon and Breitbart will work together on a smooth and orderly transition, the news site added.

Bannon had served as Breitbart's executive chairman since 2012. During his time at the White House, he took a leave of absence from his duties with the news outlet.

SOURCE:AFP
