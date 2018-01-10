WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's first cadet college for girls training future leaders
The first cadet college for girls in Pakistan, where girls are still not allowed in such elite schools, will train its future military leaders and fight gender-biased attitudes.
Pakistan's first cadet college for girls training future leaders
Pakistan's first cadet college for girls training future leaders / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2018

In a deeply conservative northwest province of Pakistan, the first cadet college for girls is training its future military leaders and fighting gender-biased attitudes.

The college is based in Pakistan's conservative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the north, in the town of Mardan, which has been at the receiving end of many militant attacks.

All girls here could dream about was merely to be able to step outside. But now they are marching ahead to the beat of a drill instructor.  

Drill practice

RECOMMENDED

Hundreds of boys study at cadet colleges across Pakistan. But girls are still not allowed in such elite schools. The college at Mardan is one exception and hopes are running high.

"I'm feeling very, very, very proud because the women...because they have to know that they are leaders, that they are born leaders,” Zainab Salman, cadet school pupil says.

TRT World’s Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
'Sustainable shelter solutions' needed as storms damage thousands of shelters in Gaza — UN
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency