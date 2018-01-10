A US judge blocked President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday from ending a programme that shielded from deportation children brought to the United States illegally by their parents.

Trump decided in September to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, or DACA.

US District Judge William Alsup ruled in San Francisco that the programme must remain in place while litigation over Trump's decision unfolds.

The ruling came as Trump and US congressional leaders negotiated broad immigration reforms.

Responding to the court's decision President Trump blasted the federal court system as "broken and unfair."