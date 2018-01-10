Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday said Russia and Iran needed to fulfill their duties and prevent strikes by Syrian regime forces in the country's Idlib province, saying the violations could not have happened without their support.

Idlib, the largest opposition-held area in Syria now, has been designated as a "de-escalation zone" as part of an international deal last year by Turkey, Iran and Russia to end the conflict.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Cavusoglu said Ankara would hold a meeting on Syria with like-minded countries in Turkey after a summit in the Russian city of Sochi, where a Syrian congress of national dialogue is set to be held at the end of this month.

His comments came in reaction to recent attacks carried out by Bashar al Assad's regime on moderate opposition groups in northwestern Idlib city.

“If you are the guarantors – which you are – you should stop the regime. It's not just a simple airstrike. The regime is moving in Idlib. The intent here is different.”

Cavusoglu added that it was not appropriate to bomb the whole city on the pretext that some terrorists were hiding there.

“If there is a terrorist organisation there, these groups should be determined and their location should be determined. Careful operations should be carried out with intelligence from the ground or with the technology."

On Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of Russia and Iran to express its “discomfort” about the recent attacks by Syrian regime in Idlib.

Russia's Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Yerkhov and Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard, were asked to urge the regime to end its border violations in the city, sources said.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins explains Turkey's concerns about regime attacks in Idlib.

The Syrian regime has increased pressure on the last opposition bastions in the country this week, carrying out air strikes daily.

Turkey had previously voiced its discomfort to Russian and Iranian officials via military and diplomatic channels, about the Assad regime's violations of de-escalation zones that were established during the Astana peace talks aimed at ending the Syria conflict.

TRT World's Sara Firth visited Idlib and spoke to residents who were caught up in the violence.