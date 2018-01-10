WORLD
China suspends firefighting efforts after tanker explosion
The Iranian-managed oil tanker, collided with a grain-carrying freighter on Saturday and has been ablaze ever since.
Smoke is seen from the Panama-registered Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil, which went ablaze after a collision with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea, on January 9. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
January 10, 2018

An explosion rocked a stricken oil tanker off the coast of Shanghai on Wednesday, forcing maritime authorities to suspend firefighting and rescue efforts, Chinese officials said.

China's ministry of transport said rescue vessels withdrew to a safe distance after the explosion on the Sanchi's bow, the latest setback in the multinational effort to extinguish the burning wreck and find more than 30 missing crew members.

The ship is still on fire, the ministry said.

Chinese officials have previously warned that the tanker could explode and sink, possibly triggering an environmental disaster.

The Sanchi was carrying nearly 1 million barrels of condensate, a type of gassy, ultra-light oil, when it collided Saturday evening with a freighter 257 kilometres (160 miles) off the coast and caught fire.

Intense flames, bad weather and poor visibility have hampered rescue efforts.

The entire crew of the Panamanian-registered Sanchi - 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis - went missing after its collision with the Chinese freighter CF Crystal. The cause of the collision remains unclear.

Rescuers on Tuesday found a body believed to be a sailor from the Iranian-operated tanker, while a search continued for the 31 other missing crew members.

The National Iranian Tanker Co, the Sanchi's operator, said Tuesday there was a chance that survivors were trapped in the ship's engine room.

"Since the vessel's engine room is not directly affected by the fire and is about 14 metres (46 feet) under water, there is still hope," NITC spokesman Mohsen Bahrami said.

SOURCE:AP
