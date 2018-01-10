Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned the US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Philip Kosnett in capital Ankara to express its “discomfort” over the US support for the YPG, according to a diplomatic source.

The US weapons training of YPG militants was discussed when Kosnett was summoned to the ministry, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The US and the coalition have largely ignored YPG links to the PKK, which the US, EU, and Turkey lists as a terrorist group.

It was previously reported that the YPG, which has seized a quarter of Syrian territory, was forming a so-called army with the support US.

Also previously, the US said they would continue to support the YPG in Syria's eastern Raqqa and Deir Ezzor province, home to some of the country's most productive oilfields.

A group of around 400 militants were reportedly trained by the US through the Pentagon and the CIA near eastern Aleppo's Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates River and in southern Hasakah province.

The PKK has been waging its armed campaign against Turkey since 1984.

Some 40,000 people have been killed in the clashes mainly concentrated in Turkey's southeast, as well as various attacks elsewhere in the country.