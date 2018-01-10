Greek authorities have seized a Tanzanian-flagged ship heading for Libya and carrying materials used to make explosives, the coastguard said on Wednesday.

The vessel was detected sailing near the Greek island of Crete on Saturday. Authorities found 29 containers carrying materials including ammonium nitrate, non-electric detonators and 11 empty liquefied petroleum gas tanks.

"The materials were headed to Libya," Rear Admiral Ioannis Argiriou told reporters. He said the material could be used "for all sorts of work, from work in quarries to making bombs and acts of terrorism".

