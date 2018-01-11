A total of 40 people were killed over the past two days as Syrian regime forces intensified their attacks on the besieged Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, according to the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets.

In a statement, it said at least 161 civilians lost their lives over the last two weeks.

Home to some 400,000 inhabitants, Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, has remained under a crippling siege by the Bashar al Assad regime since late 2012.

Although the suburb falls within a network of de-escalation zones endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran, in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited, regime forces continue to attack there, violating the agreement.

UN Human Rights chief Zeid Raad Al Hussein condemned the upsurge in civilian casualties in the suburb, stressing that all parties are obliged under international law to distinguish between lawful military targets and civilians.

"The suffering of the people of Syria knows no end," Hussein said in a statement.

He said at least 85 civilians, including 21 women and 30 children, have been killed and at least 183 wounded in Eastern Ghouta since December 31.

Key air base in Idlib

Hussein also expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Idlib, which is home to more than 2.6 million Syrians, including more than 1.1 million who fled fighting elsewhere in the country.