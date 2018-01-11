Israeli authorities have approved more than 1,100 new illegal settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, the Peace Now NGO said on Thursday, the latest in a raft of such moves in recent months.

The approvals were given on Wednesday by an Israeli committee on illegal settlement construction.

Some 352 of the homes received final approval, while the others are at an earlier stage in the process, Hagit Ofran of Peace Now, which monitors settlement building, said.

A total of 1,122 housing units were advanced, including seven already existing homes given retroactive approval.

According to Ofran, the majority of the approvals are for settlements deep in the occupied West Bank that Israel would likely need to evacuate as part of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.