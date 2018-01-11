The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – a militant group armed by the United States in Syria – released more than 400 Daesh members including commanders, the Syrian Observatory For Human Rights said on Wednesday.

The members were brought from the countryside surrounding the eastern city of Deir Ezzor and northeastern city of Hasakah, but were returned to the villages that they came from weeks after they were arrested and questioned, the Observatory said.

"SOHR monitored that more than 120 members of them have joined the SDF," the monitor said.

The monitor's statement says that following the move, tensions were reported in the eastern and northern countryside of Deir Ezzor where residents opposed the return of the former Daesh militants to their villages.

Residents in several areas in the Deir Ezzor countryside also attacked the returning Daesh militants, and in some skirmishes light weapons were used.

Similar skirmishes were also reported in the Hasakah countryside.

SDF relations with PKK

The BBC revealed in October a secret deal between the SDF and Daesh allowed hundreds of Daesh militants escape from Syria's Raqqa.

Although the SDF, an armed coalition founded with US support in 2015, has Arab and Turkmen elements, it is led mainly by PKK-linked YPG militants.