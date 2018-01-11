Protests continued on Thursday against the rape and killing of an underage girl in several cities in Pakistan as local media reported the possibility of a serial killer behind a chain of cases involving the rape and killings of minors since last year.

An eight-year-old girl identified only as Zainab went missing six days ago in the northeastern Kasur city of Punjab province.

Her body was found in a garbage dump on Tuesday night.

Her death kicked off a social media campaign where citizens expressed outrage over government apathy towards repeated cases of child abuse in the country.

Riots on Wednesday in Kasur saw police clashing with protesters, leaving two people dead.

Thursday's footage on local Geo TV showed angry mobs taking over Kasur and blocking the main highway, torching private and public property and burning tires.

Series of murders

Zainab was the eighth minor to have been raped and murdered in Kasur in the past year, the police official said, adding that investigators could not confirm if they had a serial killer on their hands.

On January 4, the victim's family had registered a complaint with the local police stating, the child had gone missing. The family alleges police did not co-operate with them.

An initial postmortem report confirms she had been raped, police said.

On Thursday, English-language Dawn newspaper, said the minor had died of strangulation, quoting a doctor.

Zainab's killing, which has drawn wide public outcry, prompted dozens of civil society activists to rally on Thursday in the city of Lahore.

A similar rally took place on Wednesday in the port city of Karachi.