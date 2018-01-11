Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it is known which "provocateur" was behind a drone attack which targeted Russian military bases in Syria earlier this month.

It came after Russia's Defence Ministry displayed a pair of drones that it said were captured following attacks on two Russian military bases in Syria, saying the attack required know-how indicating it was carried out with outside assistance.

Putin added that he spoke to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and that Turkey had nothing to do with the attack, which the defence ministry has said took place overnight on January 6.

Following the drone attack, the Russian Defence Ministry sent letters to Turkey's military leaders, asking them to deploy military observers to help prevent further attacks from Idlib on Russian assets.

The ministry said Saturday's raid on the Hmeimim air base in the province of Lattakia and Russia's naval facility in the port of Tartus involved 13 drones.

It said seven were downed by air defence systems and the remaining six were forced to land by Russian electronic warfare units.

Of the latter, three exploded when they hit the ground and three more were captured intact, the ministry said.

The drone raid on Russian bases came just weeks after Putin declared a victory in Syria and ordered a partial withdrawal of Russian forces from the country.

'Involvement of experts'