Authorities in southern California said on Thursday that dozens of residents were still unaccounted for after powerful mudslides that have killed 17 people, including four children, and destroyed homes in a region already pummeled by massive wildfires.

Heavy rain on Tuesday, which followed 10 months of drought, sent sticky mud and debris flowing from the hills into Montecito and other towns in Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles.

"There are 43 people we're now looking into and investigating to see if they actually are missing," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said, while adding: "It's a constantly moving number."

Brown explained that those unaccounted for could yet be located, but warned that the death toll could rise.

Authorities emphasized that the situation was still fluid. Earlier in the day, officials put the number of missing at just eight.

"There are mothers, fathers, grandfathers, siblings, and the list goes on and on," Brown said.

Terrifying wildfires forced people to evacuate in December – with the mudslides striking just two weeks after they returned.