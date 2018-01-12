Thousands of Peruvians took to the streets nationwide on Thursday to demand that President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski step down over his pardon to former strongman Alberto Fujimori – and had rallies that ended in clashes between demonstrators and police.

Police used tear gas against protesters in the capital Lima and in San Isidro, to the south.

In Lima, as night fell, protesters were still marching – police put turnout at 5,000, while local television estimated that 8,000 were on the streets.

The 79-year-old Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses committed during his time in office from 1990 to 2000, was pardoned last month.

The move came just days after his son Kenji and other Fujimori-aligned lawmakers abstained from voting on Kuczynski's impeachment in what was seen by many as a backroom deal to save the president from corruption charges.

Kuczynski – who defeated Fujimori's daughter Keiko for the presidency in 2016 – said he had pardoned the ex-president for humanitarian reasons, reneging on an election pledge never to do so.