WORLD
2 MIN READ
South African grannies are fighting old age with boxing
As studies show, exercise helps to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. A group of grandmothers in South Africa are taking it to new levels by sparring and jabbing punching bags twice a week.
South African grannies are fighting old age with boxing
Grannies take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
January 12, 2018

Boxing is a tough sport, but so are the grannies of Cosmo City, a suburb in South Africa's economic capital Johannesburg.

Aged between 75 and 80 years old, they box to fight the aches and pains of old age and to keep fit.

The gym offers two sessions a week that include cardio and boxing exercises like sparring and hitting the punching bag.

Eventually they can challenge each other inside the ring.

Constant Ngubane says boxing is therapeutic and she has been telling all her friends to try it out.

RECOMMENDED

"I tell other grannies that they should come to the gym, because it is like a doctor itself. Personally, I feel young, I feel like I am 16, but my age is 80," she said.

Members at the gym have also become close friends, something that has helped many of them deal with the loneliness and isolation that often comes with old age.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage