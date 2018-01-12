Turkey's foreign ministry issued a travel warning to its citizens travelling to the United States against terror acts and arbitrary arrests in the country, saying they should revise travel plans and take precautions if they do decide to travel.

On its website on January 11, the ministry also said there had been an increase in terror attacks and violent incidents in the United States recently.

The statement said: "It has been observed that there have been increasing cases of terror and violent acts in the United States."

The ministry mentioned recent attacks at Ohio University's campus, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport, Dar al Farooq Mosque in Minnessota and a church in Texas.

It added that the recent New York City subway pipe bomb terrorist attack was "an example of far-right/racist incidents."

The ministry also pointed out the "arbitrary arrests" of Turkish citizens, including public servants travelling to the US for official duty.

Earlier this month, a US jury found a Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran evade US sanctions in a case which has strained diplomatic relations between the NATO allies and which Turkey has dismissed as politically motivated.