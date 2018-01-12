WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen's government struggles to exert control over Taiz
Houthi rebels were largely defeated in the city of Taiz in southwestern Yemen more than a year ago but the government hasn't been able to maintain influence over the area.
Yemen's government struggles to exert control over Taiz
The Arabian peninsula's poorest country, Yemen is one of the most violent fronts in the proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. / AP Archive
By Azaera Amza
January 12, 2018

A symptom of a growing problem in Taiz is the inability of the government to extend control over an area that's now largely free of rebel forces – except for Al Qaeda forces that are growing in strength in the embattled city. 

"They've taken control of large areas of the city, and we've noticed that the state and the army deliberately avoids confronting them, and doesn't want to enter into open conflict with them," says an activist who narrowly escaped an attack by Al Qaeda, Fawwaz (his real name has been withheld for security purposes). 

"So they're able to entrench themselves more, and carry out their agenda of attracting youth." 

A Saudi-led coalition, backing an internationally recognised government, has been at war with Iran-allied Shia rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015. 

RECOMMENDED

The war, which is at a stalemate, has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced three million, damaged critical infrastructure and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Taiz. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
'Sustainable shelter solutions' needed as storms damage thousands of shelters in Gaza — UN
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency